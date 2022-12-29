Posted: Dec 29, 2022 3:14 PMUpdated: Dec 29, 2022 3:14 PM

Chase McNutt

A Ramona man was seen in Washington County Court on Wednesday this week on a charge of domestic abuse by simple assault. Tyler Stanley Dodd was arrested after a call was made to police in reference to domestic abuse. According to an affidavit, the victim that made the call ran up to the officers on arrival and was crying.

She was carrying a broken phone that she claimed that Dodd had broken. She also stated that Dodd hat hit her after he had been hitting himself in the face and she tried to record him doing so. Dodd later would say that he was hit and scratched by the victim, but those were deemed to be self-inflicted from Dodd based on evidence.

Dodd’s next court date is set for January 4th, and is currently being held over on a $10,000 bond.