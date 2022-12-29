Posted: Dec 29, 2022 9:23 AMUpdated: Dec 29, 2022 9:29 AM

Tom Davis

A group of local citizen came together a short time ago to help raise money for projects and equipment for the Bartlesville Police Department thanks to the creation of the Bartlesville Police Department Foundation.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Foundation Treasurer Larry Thrash and Board Member Kevin Lynch said the Foundation is an organization formed to support local police and its services to the public through fundraising efforts and donations. The Foundation is its own separate entityand it must maintain a relationship with the police department.

The Foundation will solicit and receive donations. Donations are tax deductible and will be collected through the Bartlesville Community Foundation.

One of the fundraising projects is a special 2024 calendar. They are looking for sponsors for each month. Those sponsors will be pictured on the months they sponsor with the BPS K9 group. Contact Larry Thrash at 918-440-3205 if you are interested n a sponsorship.

The Bartlesville Police Foundation is also selling the blue signs that show your support for our local police for just $20. Larry is your contact for the signs as well.

In their short existence, the foundation has provided over $113,00 that has gone for such purposes and new police uniforms, pistols, rifles and more.