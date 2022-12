Posted: Dec 27, 2022 5:57 AMUpdated: Dec 27, 2022 6:03 AM

Tom Davis

There will be no trash collection on Monday, January 2nd. The makeup day is Wednesday, January 4.

The city's recyling center, which is normally open on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, will be open Friday, December 31 and will be closed Monday, January 2.