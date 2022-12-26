Posted: Dec 26, 2022 7:30 AMUpdated: Dec 26, 2022 8:47 AM

Chase McNutt/Evan Farhbach

We continue our series of the best sports stories in 2022, as the days are dwindling for the New Year across Northeast Oklahoma. Again one of the top sports stories in the area was Oklahoma Wesleyan Men’s basketball.

The Eagles would advance to the NAIA National Quarterfinals with a young club, priming them for another run on the national scene during the season ongoing as we speak.

OKWU would finish 2022 at 34-3, the second-highest win total in program history. Wesleyan would lose a close one to Thomas-More out of Kentucky, 59-56. The National Quarterfinal appearance was the program’s first since 2011. The Eagles got their via an 85-71 victory over LSU-Shreveport in the round of 16.

After the tournament win, head coach Donnie Bostwick talked about what got them there.

One of the few seniors on last year’s roster, Kaz Ammons, talks about the youth on OKWU’s club.

Four of the five starters in the tournament stretch for OKWU returned to Bartlesville for this season and stand at 13-1 entering the final half of the 2022-23 campaign