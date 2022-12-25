Posted: Dec 25, 2022 12:43 PMUpdated: Dec 25, 2022 12:44 PM

Tom Davis

The warmer temperatures made it easier for those who could get out to attend the Friend in-Deed Christmas meal on Christmas Day at the Adams Boulevard Church of Christ in Bartlesville. Rides were provided for those who could not drive or felt uncomfortable doing so with the residual ice and snow on the roads.

Volunteers helped prepare and serve the meals to a couple of hundred or more participants. Entertainment was also provided. Maria Gus told several Christmas jokes to keep the event festive and bright.

Friends in-Deed, a non-profit based in Bartlesville, was created to help bring some Christmas cheer to those who might not otherwise have it. They do it through their annual Christmas Day dinner, held on December 25 each year at Adams Boulevard Church of Christ, 3700 Adams Boulevard. The event runs from 11:30 to 2:30 pm.

The dinner was started by a group of people who saw the need for providing a place to have a meal and socialize to those who have no family or could not be with family on Christmas Day.