Posted: Dec 23, 2022 10:33 AMUpdated: Dec 23, 2022 11:10 AM

Chase McNutt

Negative temperatures are out and about in Bartlesville, and if you or someone you know is stuck out in the cold, the Jane Phillips Medical Center is open as a heating center. KWON got a chance to go down to the center and speak with Keith McPhail about the details.

If you have any questions, you can reach out to Keith at 918-214-46968, or his Wife Christy at 918-214-5494. The Shelter is located at 219 N Virginia, in the old Niper location.