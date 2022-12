Posted: Dec 22, 2022 4:42 PMUpdated: Dec 22, 2022 4:42 PM

Victoria Edwards

Elder Care will hold a 10-week gentle yoga class beginning January 3 at two different times: 1 pm to 1:50 pm and 2 pm to 2:50 pm on Tuesdays. The class is open to all adults in the community but class size is limited to 8 per class so signing up early will assure you a place. Reservations are being taken now through December 28 at Elder Care by calling 918-336-8500.