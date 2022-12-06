Posted: Dec 22, 2022 1:26 PMUpdated: Dec 22, 2022 1:28 PM

Tom Davis

The City of Bartlesville on Thursday released the follwoing statement:

"On Nov. 8, 2022, Bartlesville Police Department officials were made aware of allegations that a Bartlesville police officer had inappropriate sexual contact with a confidential informant or witness. In response to these allegations, the officer was immediately placed on administrative leave and an internal investigation into the officer’s conduct was launched by BPD Internal Affairs. BPD officials also requested that a criminal investigation be conducted by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

While the OSBI investigation is still ongoing, Bartlesville Police Department’s internal investigation has concluded. IA investigators were not able to substantiate the allegations of sexual misconduct during the course of this investigation. However, it was determined that the officer had violated several departmental policies. Due to these findings, a pre-disciplinary hearing was held on Dec. 21, 2022, during which the officer was given an opportunity to discuss these violations. Pre-disciplinary hearings are routinely offered to any City of Bartlesville employee when the potential for disciplinary action is present. In accordance with Garrity v. New Jersey, information obtained during these hearings may not be used in a criminal procedure.

Within hours of the pre-disciplinary hearing’s conclusion, the officer tendered his resignation to BPD management staff and is therefore, effective Dec. 21, 2022, no longer employed with the City of Bartlesville. As this is a personnel issue, no further information is available.

“The City of Bartlesville takes allegations of misconduct very seriously,” said City Manager Mike Bailey. “Our Police Department and officers are held to the highest standards of professionalism and integrity, so I’m grateful for the thorough, impartial review of this matter. I continue to have confidence in the leadership of our department and the officers who serve the citizens of Bartlesville. From an employment perspective, this matter is now resolved and, like everyone else, I will await the results of the OSBI’s investigation.”

Calls to city hall and Chief Tracy Roles were met with the same response,"This is a personnel matter and there is no further comment."