Posted: Dec 21, 2022 4:38 PMUpdated: Dec 21, 2022 4:38 PM

Chase McNutt

A Bartlesville man was seen this Wednesday afternoon in Washington County Court on a charge alleging domestic abuse. According to an affidavit, an officer was dispatched for a domestic abuse call around 2 pm Tuesday afternoon.

Byric Ogans was arrested after the victim reported that she had been yelled at by Ogans, and then she was drug out of house by her ankles. Ogans later admitted to dragging her out of the residence to police officers.

His next court date is January 4th and he is currently being held over on a $10,000 bond.