Posted: Dec 21, 2022 3:18 PMUpdated: Dec 21, 2022 3:18 PM

Victoria Edwards

Bartlesville Police Department Dispatcher Alison Morris received the December Employee of the Month award according to CITY BEAT. The award is given by the City’s Employee Advisory Committee for employees who go above and beyond their duties.

Morris was recognized for providing groceries to an elderly woman residing in Washington County who could not visit a store for purchasing her own groceries after Morris discovered the woman had been existing on dry cereal for several days.