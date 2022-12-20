News
Posted: Dec 20, 2022 6:39 AMUpdated: Dec 20, 2022 6:39 AM
Plumbing Tips for the Cold Weather
Tom Davis
Preparing for the icy cold temperatures means protecting your home and especially your plumbing.
Eddie Mason with Mason’s Plumbing in Bartlesville tells us the most common thing he is seeing so far is open crawl spaces. According to Mason, those crawl spaces need to be covered to keep the cold air from coming into your house and freezing your pipes. Another thing Mason advises is to disattach the hoses to your outdoor faucets.
Other Top Tips To Save Your Plumbing During Cold Weather
- Turn the Outside Water Valve Off. ...
- Wrap Uninsulated Pipes. ...
- Let Faucets Drip When It's Really Cold. ...
- Know Where Your Main Shutoff Valve Is. ...
- Have Your Water Heater Checked. ...
- Clean Your Gutters and Outside Drains. ...
- Be Careful with How You Use Your Drains. ...
- Open your cabinets and put warm air on your pipes to avoid them freezing
