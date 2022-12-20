Posted: Dec 20, 2022 6:39 AMUpdated: Dec 20, 2022 6:39 AM

Tom Davis

Preparing for the icy cold temperatures means protecting your home and especially your plumbing.

Eddie Mason with Mason’s Plumbing in Bartlesville tells us the most common thing he is seeing so far is open crawl spaces. According to Mason, those crawl spaces need to be covered to keep the cold air from coming into your house and freezing your pipes. Another thing Mason advises is to disattach the hoses to your outdoor faucets.

Other Top Tips To Save Your Plumbing During Cold Weather