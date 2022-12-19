Posted: Dec 19, 2022 4:48 PMUpdated: Dec 19, 2022 4:48 PM

Victoria Edwards

On Wednesday, December 21, First Presbyterian Church will hold its final Advent Musical Moment from 12:15-12:45 pm with organist, William Pattison. Pattison is a graduate of Texas A&M and studied with Dr Randy Thompson of Bartlesville. His command of the 42-rank pipe organ at First Presbyterian Church has thrilled audiences before so his concert for this year's Advent will offer a dramatic and joyful end to the annual concert series.

The Presbyterian Women will have a $5.00 brown bag lunch available. Proceeds from the lunch will help with their annual missions programs.