Posted: Dec 19, 2022 4:08 PMUpdated: Dec 19, 2022 4:08 PM

Dalton Spence

The Washington Co. Court saw seven people on Monday for suspected DUI. All were misdemeanors with two individuals pleading not guilty.

One of those seen was Jeremiah Richard Nichols was seen for alleged DUI, carrying firearms while under the influence and failure to appear for court.

Nichol’s bond is $5,000 and next court date is scheduled for January 4 at 9 a.m.

Melissa Dawn Taisler plead guilty for aggravated DUI and transporting an open container. Taisler’s bond was set for $10,000.

Two other individuals were seen on charges with possession of methamphetamine. Both bonds were set for $500.