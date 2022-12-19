Posted: Dec 19, 2022 4:02 PMUpdated: Dec 19, 2022 4:02 PM

Victoria Edwards

A review of the report released by the Oklahoma State Department of Education (OSDE) shows that Oklahoma school districts are paying above the State Minimum Salary Schedule in an effort to attract and retain academic staff. According to the data collected from school districts in all 77 counties, more than 80% of them are paying above the minimum.

The state minimum ranges from $36,601 for a first-time teacher with no prior classroom experience to $54,395 for a teacher with 25 years or more of experience and/or advanced degrees. In general, most school districts are now offering over $40,000 for a new teacher and upwards of $76,000 for experienced teachers.

Despite the higher than normal salaries, there is still a severe teacher shortage in the state.