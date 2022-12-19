Posted: Dec 19, 2022 6:41 AMUpdated: Dec 19, 2022 6:42 AM

Tom Davis

A brief but severe arctic blast will bring a multitude of hazards to the area Thursday and Friday, including dangerously low wind chills, very low temperatures, strong winds, and snow.

The cold weather will extend into the upcoming Holiday Weekend as temperatures fail to warm above freezing until Christmas Day afternoon. Stay tuned for forecast updates on this powerful storm system.