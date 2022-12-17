Superintendent Blake Vargas says the entranceway to the elementary school campus is being examined again, with the goal of filtering visitors through the office before they can go anywhere else in the building. Vargas says that even though a hallway entrance is common, especially with districts the size of Caney, they would like to see a more secure entrance built.

Vargas says this isn't the first time this discussion has taken place. Vargas says the cameras are doing their job at helping identify people before they enter the building, but a routed entrance would help increase the comfort level for school officials concerning the well being of all elementary students.