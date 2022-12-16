Posted: Dec 16, 2022 5:00 PMUpdated: Dec 16, 2022 5:00 PM

Victoria Edwards

The Dewey City Council will hold its last meeting of 2022 on Monday, December 19 at 7 pm in the Council Chambers of Dewey City Hall at 411 East Don Tyler in downtown Dewey.

On the agenda is a discussion and possible vote on accepting the donation of a 2009 Chevrolet Trailblazer from the City of Bartlesville Police Department to the Dewey Volunteer Fire Department. A sale tax report will also be made by the City Manager, Kevin Trease.

Public attendance and comments are welcome and will be taken at the end of the meeting after agenda items are considered.