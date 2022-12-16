Posted: Dec 16, 2022 2:52 PMUpdated: Dec 16, 2022 2:52 PM

Chase McNutt

A Montana man was seen in Washington County Court this Friday afternoon on the charge of rape in the first degree. Devyn Blake Horn had been in town visiting family for two weeks when the alleged incident took place on September 23rd of this year. According to an affidavit, on the night of the incident, the victim had been drinking alcohol and smoking marijuana with family and friends at a Skiatook residence just prior to the incident.

The victim had allegedly taken 18oz of 60 proof Burnetts Vodka in a 1-hour span and would have had a blood-alcohol level of 0.54% for her size. The victim stated she does not remember anything after 11 pm but woke up with her pants and underwear missing around 1 am. She later found the items stuffed underneath Horn’s mattress.

Horn would later admit to having sexual intercourse with the victim after 11:30 pm and the victim would not have been able to give consent due to their blood alcohol level. Horn is currently being held over on a $200,000 bond and his next court date is set for January 6th at 9 am.