Posted: Dec 16, 2022 8:23 AMUpdated: Dec 16, 2022 8:23 AM

Victoria Edwards

As weather becomes cooler and people are inside more, the COVID situation is showing an expected increase in hospitals reporting individuals with COVID.

The new 7-day average of cases statewide is about 200 more than a week ago at 596. There were 4,172 new cases in the week of December 4-10, the last reporting schedule. That brings the total of active cases to a little over 9000 and the provisional deaths to 17,349.

In the Northeast region, which includes our listening area, there are 19 cases in the hospital with one case in serious condition in the ICU. In Tulsa there are 80 hospitalizations with 30 in ICU.