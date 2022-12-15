Posted: Dec 15, 2022 6:39 PMUpdated: Dec 15, 2022 6:39 PM

Victoria Edwards

The Washington County Sheriff's office held their annual toy giveaway on December 15. Santa and Mrs Claus were there to hear last minute wish lists and to oversee the volunteer elves, who came from within the department and from schools and community groups, as they handed out large bags of toys to the children and their parents. Cookies and punch quickly disappeared as the Christmas music played in the background.

Undersheriff Jon Copeland said the event has been going on for decades but this was a record year for the number of children served -- 184 -- from about 69 families. The need has never been greater according to Copeland and the response from throughout the county of donations of time and toys was outstanding. Copeland says the event will be held as long as there is even one child who needs a toy or two for Christmas.

To hear the complete interview with Copeland, Santa, volunteer elves and a family receiving the gifts, CLICK HERE.