Posted: Dec 15, 2022 5:50 PMUpdated: Dec 15, 2022 5:58 PM

Chase McNutt

The Dewey FIre Department is now accepting applications! You must be within the ages of 18-45 to be eligible for state volunteer pension, clear the back ground check, have a current and valid drivers license, and must live within 1 mile of the fire district line.

You must also be willing to attain EMR and FF1 certification when classes are available. If you or someone you know is interested in serving our community and want to open the foor into the fire service, stop by Dewey City hall for an application.