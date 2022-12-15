Cooper & Mill Brewing Company, Bliss Studio Yoga and the Young Professionals of Bartlesville are proud to present the Yuletide Yoga Benefit for WCSPCA from 2-3:30pm THIS Sunday December 18 AT Cooper and Mill in Downtown Bartlesville.

The Washington County SPCA will be there with an Angel Tree, adoption and support info, along with live giveaways for those in attendance. The event is all ages and all levels of yoga-experience are welcome.

Admission is a $10 donation or an item from https://www.wcspca.org/wish-list. For more information visit www.WCSPCA.org