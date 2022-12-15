Posted: Dec 15, 2022 5:47 AMUpdated: Dec 15, 2022 5:47 AM

Victoria Edwards

Yesterday, a fatality collision in Osage County shut down State Highway 99 near County Road 5270 for most of the day as investigators from Oklahoma Highway Patrol worked the scene of the accident. Today, OHP is still investigating the condition of the drivers at the time of the accident but we do have details on the collision that have been released thus far.

A 2019 Chevrolet Equinox driven by Terri Covington, age 61 of Hominy, was southbound on Highway 99 when it traveled over the center line into the northbound lane and into the path of a 2018 Honda Accord driven by Chloe Shadlow, age 20 also of Hominy. Shadlow attempted to swerve away from the Equinox but the two cars ended up colliding head-on.

Covington was pronounced dead at the scene. Shadlow was pinned in her vehicle and had to be extricated from it by the Hominy Fire Department.