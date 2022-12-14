Posted: Dec 14, 2022 10:43 AMUpdated: Dec 14, 2022 10:43 AM

Victoria Edwards

On Wednesday’s COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Superintendent Chuck McCauley had as his guest, Blair Ellis, Executive Director of the Bartlesville Public Schools Foundation. McCauley and Ellis talked about the recent donation from Truity Credit Union in the amount of $117,000 to the Foundation. Part of the amount will be used to add School Resource Officers to Bartlesville schools.

Ellis said that the SROs are important to school life because they do much more than just law enforcement. They interact with students to build relationships that help diffuse situations with other students, within their family, and within the community. That is why the donation from Truity will be used to put more SROs into schools.

For information about the Truity donation, see our story on Bartlesvilleradio.com.