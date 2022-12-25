Posted: Dec 13, 2022 5:16 PMUpdated: Dec 13, 2022 5:16 PM

Victoria Edwards

It is just 11 more days until Christmas but some people are not looking forward to the seasonal holiday that is meant to bring peace and joy….that’s because they may be alone or have disabilities that keep them from participating in activities.

Friends in Deed, a non-profit based in Bartlesville, was created to help bring some Christmas cheer to those who might not otherwise have it. They do it through their annual Christmas Day dinner, held on December 25 each year at Adams Boulevard Church of Christ, 3700 Adams Boulevard. The event runs from 11:30 to 2:30 pm.

George Halkiadus says the dinner was started by a group of people who saw the need for providing a place to have a meal and socialize to those who have no family or could not be with family on Christmas day.

Although the meal is aimed at those who may not have someone to cook for but still want to socialize, George says that shouldn’t deter others from coming to the event. He says everyone is invited to attend and share in the meal.

Tickets and reservations are not required prior to the event. Just show up, sit down, and be of good cheer.

To hear the full interview with George Halkiadus, including ways to get involved, donations needed and a list of key supporters of this year’s event, CLICK HERE.