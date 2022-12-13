Posted: Dec 13, 2022 5:07 PMUpdated: Dec 13, 2022 5:07 PM

Victoria Edwards

OKM wrapped up 2022 with the St Nicholas Day celebration about a week ago and the organization is now planning for the June Festival to be held in about six months.

Mikala Curless, Director of Development for OKM, said the St Nicholas Day was a success with all of the gifts bags selling out plus OKM’s ability to give 70 bags to children at Jane Phillips Elementary School in Bartlesville. She says 2023 will be full of activities as well and reminded everyone that OKM offers more than just the June Festival.

While appearing on ONE on ONE with a PROFESSIONAL on Tuesday, December 13, Mikala says OKM has already set the dates for their activities next year. A listing of them can be found on their website at OKMMusic.org.

For more information about the events, how to donate or volunteer to support OKM’s activities, or to purchase tickets, go to OKMMusic.org. You can also call the office at 918-336-9900 or visit them at 415 South Dewey Avenue.

CLICK HERE to hear the full interview on December 13.