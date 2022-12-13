Posted: Dec 13, 2022 3:31 PMUpdated: Dec 13, 2022 3:31 PM

Chase McNutt

A Bartlesville woman was seen in Washington County Court on Tuesday afternoon on charges of Burglary-second degree and false personation. Brooklynn Dale Stewart was arrested Monday evening around 7 pm.

According to an affidavit, when the officer arrived at the house in lieu of a dispatch call, Stewart fled the scene. The homeowner then told the police that Stewart had stolen a window a/c unit and that Stewart was in a wooded area behind the residence, and they would find her there.

Stewart proceeded to give officers her sisters name instead of hers. The sister later mentioned to police that Stewart had done this many times. She is currently being held over on a $15,000 bond and her next court date is set for December 16th.