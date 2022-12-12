Posted: Dec 12, 2022 6:29 PMUpdated: Dec 12, 2022 6:29 PM

Victoria Edwards

Monday, December 12 was the last day to turn in Angel Tree gifts to the Salvation Army and when Bartlesville Radio visited the gymnasium of the organization it was a controlled mess of black bags, tables of donated toys and health or clothing items, and a beehive of activity with blue-shirted volunteers working diligently to pack family bags for distribution this coming Saturday.

Amanda Shepherd, an employee at Phillips 66 and a team leader for the company’s United Way projects, had spoken with Captain Brittany Carr about what she needed to prepare for the distribution of the gifts. She then rounded teams of volunteers from Phillips 66.

One of the volunteers helping was Marie Gorley. She said she volunteered because helping others is something she always enjoys doing and she is glad that Phillips 66 supports doing projects like this one.

Packing will continue all week so if you have an hour or two, the Salvation Army can use you. To volunteer, call Captain Ian or Brittney Carr at 918-336-6454.