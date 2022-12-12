News
Posted: Dec 12, 2022 5:14 PMUpdated: Dec 12, 2022 5:14 PM
Friends of Dewey Park Begin Fundraiser for Upgrades
Friends of Dewey Park is partnering with the City of Dewey and the Dewey Lions Club to redesign the city’s downtown park with the goal of creating a space that is accessible for all ages and abilities, as well as being appealing as a centerpoint of the downtown area. Located across from the Dewey Hotel Museum, the park is located on Don Tyler Avenue and has been used for a multitude of activities through the years but now it is showing its age and needs improvement.
The plans for the new park include public restrooms, ADA accessible play area with a splash pad, a one-mile walking track, and a new park entrance with professionally-designed landscaping. A feature of the new entrance will be a walkway made of engraved and personalized bricks.
The bricks are both a beautiful addition to the park and a fundraiser for the funds to beautify the park. Bricks come in two sizes and can have three lines of dedication text plus a graphic. The cost for each brick varies by what you want engraved on it. To purchase a brick, see the FACEBOOK page of Friends of Dewey Parks Association.
