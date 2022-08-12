2022 WNFR Thomas & Mack Arena Thu Dec 8, 2022 Las Vegas

BAREBACK RIDING

Contestant Home Town Score Stock Notes

Leighton Berry Weatherford, TX 88.0 Knot So Foxy Horse circles to the right. Long full spur strokes

Cole Franks Clarendon, TX 87.0 Girl Crush Great ride for Cole

R.C. Landingham Hat Creek, CA 87.0 Preifert’s Pretty Woman RC is having a great WNFR. He is 8/8 and sitting in the top 5 of the average

Jesse Pope Waverly, KS 87.0 Pejuta Haka Jess is currently leading the average and the World standings.

Tanner Aus Granite Falls, MN 85.0 Annual News Hung up for a moment and went under the bucking horse.

Tilden Hooper Carthage, TX 83.0 Full Baggage Horse goes down the pen slightly left and he bucked off right at the buzzer but made the 8

Tim O’Connell Zwingle, IA 82.5 Tip Off 8/8

Caleb Bennett Corvallis, MT 82.5 Virgil Caleb had a great start on Virgil, Caleb makes the 8.

Ty Breuer Mandan, ND 80.5 Angel Eyes Horse bobs and weaves at the start then circles to the left

Kaycee Feild Genola, UT 77.0 Deep Springs Kaycee missed a few spur strokes

Cole Reiner Buffalo, WY 76.0 Nutrena’s Bad Influence Horse goes left tight to the chutes.,

George Shadbolt Merriman, NE 71.0 Record Rack’s Boomerang? Garrett struggled to be in control during the ride

Clayton Biglow Clements, CA NS Snap Chat

Rocker Steiner Weatherford, TX NS Masterhand Milling Ghost Town Had to double-grab midway through.

Orin Larsen Inglis, MB

STEER WRESTLING

Contestant Home Town

Will Lummus Byhalia, MS 3.6 A FAST run for Will!!! He was right on the barrier!

Tyler Waguespack Gonzales, LA 3.6 We have a tie at the top

Nick Guy Sparta, WI 4.1

Kyle Irwin Robertsdale, AL 4.2 Smooth run

Dirk Tavenner Rigby, ID 4.2 A great run for Drik who is working through an injury

Stetson Jorgensen Blackfoot, ID 4.3 Hard running steer quick on the ground

Dakota Eldridge Elko, NV 4.3 33.60/7

JD Struxness Milan, MN 4.3 Steer hung up a little on the throw

Tim Sparing Helena, MT 4.5 Great start

Tristan Martin Sulphur, LA 4.6 He was quick on the gound but just farther down the arena

Hunter Cure Holliday, TX 4.8 Hard running steer made it almost to the chutes

Jesse Brown Baker City, OR 5.8

Tanner Brunner Ramona, KS 5.8 Steer stuck on the throw

Ty Erickson Helena, MT 25.3 (Broken barrier) Ty lost the momentum and had a hard time with the throw.

Rowdy Parrott Mamou, LA NT Steer set up and he missed it.

TEAM ROPING

Contestant Score Notes

Proctor / Medlin 3.5 CLEAN!!!!!! only two tenths off the arena record

Equsquiza / Graves 3.8 Great run 6 of 8 steers caught

Snow / Thorp 3.9 Clean run for Snow and Thorp.

Dees / Lord 3.9 Fast run and boy were they pumped

Driggers / Nogueira 4.0 Sitting first in the world.

Tryan / Corkill 4.0 A clean run will get them in the money tonight

Tomlinson / Smith 4.1 Leading the average. Only team good on 8 head.

Ward / Hawkins 4.5 Got to close to the corner and cost some time getting straight

Minor / Minor 5.5 Clean but got deep in the corner and it cost them time

Orman / Crites 9.2

Masters / Harrison 19.0 Broken barrier and slipped a leg

Aguilera / Torres NT Threw a lot of rope but it didn’t work

Wade / Yates NT Steer followed around funny missed heel shot

Richard / Buhler NT

Smith / Long NT

SADDLE BRONC

Contestant Home Town Score Stock Notes

Stetson Wright Milford, UT 90.5 Hell Boy One heck of a nice ride by the Utah cowboy on a Utah horse

Zeke Thurston Big Valley, AB 89.0 Pendleton Roundup’s Marquee What a pretty saddle bronc ride.

Lefty Holman Visalia, CA 88.0 Weekend Departure Lefty is having an amazing WNFR!! He has placed in all but one round

Dawson Hay wildwood, AB 87.5 Flirtacious The Canadian stuck the landing after a great ride!

Chase Brooks Deer Lodge, MT 87.0 Uptuck The big horse circles around to the left. He is so long the everything looks flashy

Logan Hay Wildwood, AB 87.0 Ragin’ Lunatic Logan is riding with so much confidence, as he should be.

Ryder Wright Beaver, UT 86.5 Lunatic From Hell Great ride did spur over his reign on the world champion bucking horse.

Kade Bruno Challis, ID 85.5 In The Lu Nice matchup for Kade.

Sage Newman Melstone, MT 85.0 Painted Commotion Nice ride for Sage.

Layton Green Millarville, AB 84.5 Kitty Whistle Straight out of the chute and then circles around to the right

Kolby Wanchuk Sherwood Park, AB 83.5 Kangaroo Lou Horse cuts across the bucking chutes staying tight to them almost wiping him off on the fence

Kole Ashbacher Arrowwood, AB 79.5 Resistol’s Downtown Kole seems to be riding a little forward in his saddle. He did have a knee injury in round 6

Tanner Butner Daniel, WY 76.5 Alberta Moon Alberta Moon had some nice jumps at the back end

Brody Cress Hillsdale, WY 69.0 Diamond Fever horse out of the chutes and down the left side of the pen

Wyatt Casper Miami, TX 69.0 Charlie’s Angel

TIE-DOWN ROPING

Contestant Home Town Score Notes

Hunter Herrin Apache, OK 7.2 Fast on the ground! His fastest time yet

Zach Jongbloed iowa, LA 7.6 Great run for the WNFR Rookie who is currently 78.3/8

Tuf Cooper Decatur, TX 7.8 His 14th National Finals Rodeo

Caleb Smidt Bellville, TX 8.0 Caleb is the picture of consistency. He is sitting number 1 in the average and the world standings

Cory Solomon Prairie View, TX 8.5 Cory can make up a lot of time on the ground

Shad Mayfield Clovis, NM 8.6 lost a little time on the flank

Tyler Milligan Pawhuska, OK 9.3 Hard running calf covered a lot of ground

Marty Yates Stephenville, TX 9.4

John Douch Huntsville, TX 9.7 Had to regathre lost time.

Ty Harris San Angelo, TX 13.2

Shane Hanchey Sulphur, LA 16.5 Missed with first rope caught with the second. Stays good on 8.

Haven Meged Miles City, MT 16.7 Catch as catch can came into play tonight. He flanked and tied his calf after having to remove his rope.

Macon Murphy Keatchie, LA 17.6 Missed with first loop, caught with the second

Kincade Henry Mount Pleasant, TX NT Hard running calf. Missed and not packing a second loop

Riley Webb Denton, TX NT Missed with first loop. Packing a second, caught but didn’t make the time limit

BARREL RACING

Contestant Home Town Score Notes

Leslie Smalygo Skiatook, OK 13.41 Fastest time of the whole 2022 WNFR to start the night

Emily Beisel Weatherford, OK 13.43 FAST run

Lisa Lockhart Oelrichs, SD 13.49 $17,000 run

Hailey Kinsel Cotulla, TX 13.54 wide on 1st barrel

Kassie Mowry Dublin, TX 13.56 Clean run

Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi Lampasas, TX 13.58 Sitting 5th in the round with 2 to go

Jessica Routier Buffalo, SD 13.58 Splitting 5/6

Jordon Briggs Tolar, TX 13.59 Clean run

Stevi Hillman Granbury, TX 13.60 Tonight is her fastest run yet

Shelley Morgan Eustace, TX 13.65 Clean run

Bayleigh Choate Fort Worth, TX 13.67 Clean run

Margo Crowther North Fort Myers, FL 18.54 5 second penalty, hit third barrel

Sissy Winn Chapman Ranch, TX 18.71 5 second penalty, hit third barrel

Dona Rule Minco, OK 18.85 5 second penalty, hit third barrel

Wenda Johnson Pawhuska, OK 18.89 5 second penalty, hit third barrel

BULL RIDING

Contestant Home Town Score Stock Notes

Ky Hamilton Mackay, QL 90.0 Tool Box Bull spins to the left and switches back to the right

Stetson Wright Milford, UT 90.0 Black Magic The Utah cowboy wins his second round of the night on Utah stock!

Trey Kimzey Strong City, OK 86.0 Under The Influence Great ride for Trey. He was pumped

Trey Holston Fort Scott, KS 86.0 Blanco Dice Little bull spun fast to the left.

Josh Frost Randlett, UT 85.5 Preifert’s Time Bomb Made the 8 second horn. That was all try on the right spinning bull

Creek Young Rogersville, MO NS Pookie Holler Was down quick

Garrett Smith Rexburg, ID NS Tc Has been trying to ride through some injuries

Cole Fischer Jefferson City, MO NS Vitalix Exodus He got down into the well and couldn’t get back out

Jared Parsonage Maple Creek, SK NS Vitalix Center Fold Bull spun to the right and he just got to far over his rope and went down

Maverick Potter Waxahachie, TX NS Pickup Man Bull kept switching direction and got maverick off his rope

Trevor Kastner Roff, OK NS Midnight Rider Over anticipated the bulls next move and then he was down

Jeff Askey Athens, TX NS Big Hat Bull spins to the right and drops his outside shoulder and sends Jeff off over it.

Tristen Hutchings Monteview, ID NS Jag Metals Grand Theft Bull was not a typical spinner and his moves got the best of Tristan

Lukasey Morris Union City, OK – Arctic Assassin Concussion protocol

JR Stratford Byers, KS –