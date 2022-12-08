Posted: Dec 08, 2022 3:57 PMUpdated: Dec 08, 2022 3:57 PM

Victoria Edwards

Oklahoma tribal leaders spent most of this week in Washington DC attending a tribal summit that included tribes from every nation in the United States. The summit was the latest version of the White House Tribal Nations Summit that originally was created by the Obama administration in 2009 but was halted when Trump took office in 2017.

During the summit, tribal leaders met with President Biden, who promised to allow tribal leaders co-stewardship on use of federal lands and waters. He also said he would work with them on the Indian Energy Purchase program to assure that Indian Country was represented accurately and fairly in any negotiations.

Over 574 nations attended the summit which was the first time in six years that all tribes had attended an in-person meeting as a group.