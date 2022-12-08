Posted: Dec 08, 2022 12:59 PMUpdated: Dec 08, 2022 1:03 PM

Victoria Edwards

Bartlesville Radio has been notified by the Bartlesville Police Department that earlier today at approximately 1051 hours, their dispatch received a call that an active shooter was at the Bartlesville High School. In responding to the call, the BPD determined that it was a "hoax terrorism call" and no such shooter existed.

BPD issued this official statement:

"The Bartlesville Police Department wants everyone to rest assured that the school is safe, secure and was never in danger. No active shooter was located on the school property. Several schools from across the state have received the same call. It is a top priority of the Bartlesville Police Department to make sure schools are safe."