Posted: Dec 08, 2022 6:31 AMUpdated: Dec 08, 2022 6:31 AM

Tom Davis

Here are the results of our local participants in the 2022 National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas:

Tie-Down Roping: Tyler Milligan Pawhuska, came in 12th with a time of 20.2. He missed with first loop,but caught with the second.

Barrel Racing: Wenda Johnson of Pawhuska came in 1st with a time of 13.60. It was a fast run with great turns. Leslie Smalygo of Skiatook claimes 2nd place with a time of 13.6. She had a clean run and her fastest run yet.