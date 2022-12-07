Posted: Dec 07, 2022 5:10 PMUpdated: Dec 07, 2022 5:10 PM

Victoria Edwards

Oklahoma has always been proud of its part of Route 66 and now two Oklahoma Senators want to show that pride by introducing a bill that will designate Route 66 as a National Historic Trail.

In a joint statement, Senator James Lankford and Senator Jim Inhofe stated that “the value of Route 66 has on tourism, transportation, and culture” within Oklahoma means that it needs to be protected from energy development projects that could occur on or near the route in order to protect the heritage of our state being known as “America’s Main Street.”

The only way to stop overdeveloping the area around Route 66 would be to have it added to the national Registry of Historic Trails. Route 66 is currently also holding the title of “Will Rogers Highway” and it stretches more than 2400 miles in total, connecting Chicago, Illinois to Santa Monica, California with both the cities of Tulsa and Oklahoma City along its path.