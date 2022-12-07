Posted: Dec 07, 2022 5:06 PMUpdated: Dec 07, 2022 5:06 PM

Victoria Edwards

Hunters were warned that game wardens would be verifying kill counts and types of deer bagged, as well as checking the validity of hunting licenses this year but two men were arrested this past weekend after disobeying the 2022 rules.

Game Wardens in Osage County arrested two men when they found them with an illegal deer head in the feed box of an untagged and uninsured truck on land where the owner had not given consent for hunting. After investigating the initial violations, the wardens discovered the two were convicted felons who also had possession of a firearm in violation of their conviction and parole, and neither had a driver’s license to operate the truck.

Wardens transported the men to the Osage County Jail after impounding their truck. One of the men is still being held on a $150,000 bond.