Posted: Dec 07, 2022 3:55 PMUpdated: Dec 07, 2022 3:55 PM

Victoria Edwards

Yesterday, I posted a story on this website and this morning the same story was posted in the Sunrise Reporter and aired during the morning newscasts about property taxes. The story needs clarification.

Property tax billings for 2022 have gone out and are due by end of December for payment but the tax billings for 2022 cannot be disputed at this time as the value of the property has already been established for the year-end statements. The dispute that was discussed in the story and by quote with the Assessor's office actually refers to the 2023 assessment that will be released in Spring 2023 as a Change of Value Notice (COV) after the county assessments that have been going on since September of this year are completed and reviewed by the County Assessor's office.

The two-step process is presented accurately in the story based on the quote received from the Assessor's office but it cannot begin until after the COV has been mailed to the property owner. There is no dispute process at this point in the calendar year for the 2022 property tax statement.

I regret the errors in the story and any inconvenience it has caused the Assessor's office or individuals reading the story. I also regret the misunderstanding over the title used to identify County Assessor Todd Mathes, who is not the Director of the County Assessor's office. Finally, I regret the misspelling of Mr Mathes name.