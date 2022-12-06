Posted: Dec 06, 2022 4:56 PMUpdated: Dec 06, 2022 4:56 PM

Victoria Edwards

The ice rink at Christmas in the Ville is a popular place for all ages during this holiday month but for little kids just learning how to skate, the crowds can be overwhelming so the Chamber of Commerce has partnered with Chick-fil-A to offer special days and times for little skaters.

The first skate time is Friday, December 9 from 3:30 to 6:00 pm. Sheri Wilt, President of the Chamber says there will be other times available as well.



No prior reservation is needed to attend the special skate time but little ones must be accompanied by an adult, even if the adult does not skate. Weather may have an impact on the skating event so always check the Chamber's social media pages before heading out to the ice rink.