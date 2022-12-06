Posted: Dec 06, 2022 3:42 PMUpdated: Dec 06, 2022 3:42 PM

Victoria Edwards

In a developing story, Bartlesville Radio has learned that an officer with the Bartlesville Police Department has been accused of sexual misconduct with a confidential informant or witness and that an investigation is underway at both the BPD level and with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

Chief Tracy Roles spoke with us about the case. Click here to hear his statement.

We will continue to follow this investigation until it is concluded.