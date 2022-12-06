Posted: Dec 06, 2022 6:34 AMUpdated: Dec 06, 2022 8:35 AM

Tom Davis

Drought conditions across the region have local water supply levels dropping below a comfortable level, prompting City staff to encourage Bartlesville residents to conserve wherever possible.

Water Utilities Director Terry Lauritsen said this week that levels are at 69 percent of the City's available water supply, which puts the area just barely into Stage Two of the City's Drought Contingency Plan, developed in 2002.

LISTEN: Water Utilities Director Terry Lauritsen