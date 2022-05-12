News
WASHINGTON COUNTY ELECTION BOARD: Board of Education Filing
The following candidates filed for the Washington County School Board Primary Elections to be held February 14, 2023
BARTLESVILLE I-30
No. 3, 4-year term 12/5/22 Suzy Keirsey (incumbent)
COPAN I-4
No. 1, 3-year unexpired term (no candidate)
No. 3, 5-year term 12/5/22 Julie Jennings (incumbent
CANEY VALLEY I-18
No. 3, 5-year term (no candidate)
DEWEY I-7
No. 3, 5-year term 12/5/22 Emily Case
TRI-COUNTY TECH #1
No. 5, 5-year term (no candidate)
