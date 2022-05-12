Posted: Dec 06, 2022 5:51 AMUpdated: Dec 06, 2022 5:51 AM

Tom Davis

The following candidates filed for the Washington County School Board Primary Elections to be held February 14, 2023

BARTLESVILLE I-30

No. 3, 4-year term 12/5/22 Suzy Keirsey (incumbent)



COPAN I-4

No. 1, 3-year unexpired term (no candidate)

No. 3, 5-year term 12/5/22 Julie Jennings (incumbent

CANEY VALLEY I-18

No. 3, 5-year term (no candidate)

DEWEY I-7

No. 3, 5-year term 12/5/22 Emily Case

TRI-COUNTY TECH #1

No. 5, 5-year term (no candidate)