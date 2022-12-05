Posted: Dec 05, 2022 6:45 AMUpdated: Dec 05, 2022 8:12 AM

Tom Davis

Oklahoma Senate President Pro Tempore Greg Treat has selected his leadership team going into the next legislative session and he has chosen Senator Julie Daniels, R-Bartlesville, as the Assistant Floor Leader.

Senator Daniels will also chair the Senate Rules Committee and serve as vice-chair on the JCAR Committee.

Other committees on which Senator Daniels will serve include Education, Judicary, Health and Human Services and Public Safety and Judiciary.