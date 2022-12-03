Posted: Dec 03, 2022 8:24 AMUpdated: Dec 03, 2022 8:24 AM

Tami Brinkman

Barrel Racing

Wenda Johnson from Pawhuska won 3rd in the round with a 13.75 second run in the Barrel Racing. That visit to the pay window earned her $17,225.

Skiatook native, Leslie Smalygo had another strong showing with a run of 14.01 leaving her in 9th place for the round.

Team Roping

Clay Smith from Broken Bow and Jake Long from Coffeyville won the round with a 4.1 second run earning the team $28,914.

Jake Orman, Prairie, MS and Bryce Crites from Welch, OK had a 4.8 second run grabbing 5th in the round. That round paid $7,462 for the team.

Coleman Proctor of Pryor, OK didn’t win a check in the team roping last night but still earned a time with his partner Logan Medlin from Tatum, NM to keep them in the chase for an average.

Tie Down Calf Roping

Tyler Milligan of Pawhuska is still in the the game. After missing his first loop, he was able to quickly connect with his second to earn a time of 15.5.

Join us as cheer on our area athletes now through December 10th as they compete in the 2022 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo.