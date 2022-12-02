News
Youth of the Year Announced at 2022 Boys & Girls Club Great Futures Luncheon
The Boys & Girls Club of Bartlesville celebrated 68 years of service at their annual Great Futures Luncheon on Friday. The luncheon was also for recognizing the youth who choose to participate in the annual competition for the national Boys & Girls Club Youth of the Year Award.
This year's Youth of the Year Finalist are Kaelynn Duncan, Eli Lino, Devan Orphin, Kirany Orphin, Harmony Smith and Makenzi VanCleave.
Brad Doenges from the Doenges Family of Autos thanked the judges and gracioulsy complimented the finalists before opening the envelope and announcing Eli Lino as this year's winner.
This is Eli's second time as the Boys and Girls Club of Bartlesville's Youth of the year.
Prior to the winner being named, Phillips 66 Manager of Research and Innovation, Reid Dreher, announced that Phillips 66 is sponsoring scholarships for the Boys and Girls Clubs in towns where they have plants.
