Posted: Dec 02, 2022 11:21 AMUpdated: Dec 02, 2022 11:21 AM

Dalton Spence

Oklahoma Wesleyan’s magical women’s soccer season came to an end Thursday losing in the Elite Eight of the NAIA National Championship Tournament to Cumberlands (KY) 2-1.

Sarah Evans would score first for the Lady Eagles in the 35th minute. Cumberlands would strike back moments later. It would be a 1-1 game until the 86th minute when Cumberlands’ Selena Barnett would score her second goal and what turned out to be the game winning goal.

OKWU finishes the season with a 22-1-1 record.