Posted: Dec 02, 2022 11:21 AMUpdated: Dec 02, 2022 11:21 AM
OKWU Women's Soccer Falls to Late Goal Against Cumberlands
Dalton Spence
Oklahoma Wesleyan’s magical women’s soccer season came to an end Thursday losing in the Elite Eight of the NAIA National Championship Tournament to Cumberlands (KY) 2-1.
Sarah Evans would score first for the Lady Eagles in the 35th minute. Cumberlands would strike back moments later. It would be a 1-1 game until the 86th minute when Cumberlands’ Selena Barnett would score her second goal and what turned out to be the game winning goal.
OKWU finishes the season with a 22-1-1 record.
