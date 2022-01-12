News
The 2022 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo® Night 1 Results with Pawhuska's Wenda Johnson Getting a Win
Tom Davis/Tami Brinkman
Thursday night, December 1, 2022, kicked off The 2022 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas with some of our local participants getting the spotlight.
Pawhuska’s very own cowgirl, Wenda Johnson, got her Round 1 win, with a time of 13.57 seconds, in the barrel racing at the National Finals Rodeo. Wenda won $28,914.
Leslie Smalygo of Skiatook won 4th place in a time of 13.80 with a prize of $12,125.
Others to watch include:
Team Roping (Heelers)
#8 Travis Graves, Pryor
#4 Jake Long, Coffeyville, KS
Tie-Down Calf Roping
#13 Tyler Milligan, Pawhuska
Barrel Racing
#3 Wenda Johnson
#15 Rookie-Lesie Smalygo
The 2022 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo® presented by Teton Ridge airs nightly starting Dec. 1 at 5:45 p.m. PST/8:45 p.m. (EST). The Cowboy Channel is the official network partner of PRORODEO® and the exclusive broadcast and streaming partner of the NFR. Live coverage of the NFR can be found on The Cowboy Channel and RFD-TV through its cable and satellite partners, and online at cowboychannelplus.com.
