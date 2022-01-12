Thursday night, December 1, 2022, kicked off The 2022 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas with some of our local participants getting the spotlight.

Pawhuska’s very own cowgirl, Wenda Johnson, got her Round 1 win, with a time of 13.57 seconds, in the barrel racing at the National Finals Rodeo. Wenda won $28,914.

Leslie Smalygo of Skiatook won 4th place in a time of 13.80 with a prize of $12,125.

Others to watch include:

Team Roping (Heelers)

#8 Travis Graves, Pryor

#4 Jake Long, Coffeyville, KS

Tie-Down Calf Roping

#13 Tyler Milligan, Pawhuska

Barrel Racing

#3 Wenda Johnson

#15 Rookie-Lesie Smalygo