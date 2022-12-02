Posted: Dec 02, 2022 6:49 AMUpdated: Dec 02, 2022 6:49 AM

Tom Davis

Join The Bartlesville Symphony Orchestra for an exciting community event, featuring the Festive Brass and Percussion of the Bartlesville Symphony Orchestra! BSO is partnering with Greater First Baptist Church and the Westside Community Center to help promote commUNITY.

In order to care for those in need, donations of nonperishable food, toys, and winter clothing are strongly encouraged, but not required. Admission is FREE and open to the public.

The event will take place on December 11, 2022 at 6PM at the Greater First Baptist Church on 216 W 10th St, Bartlesville, OK 74003.