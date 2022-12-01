Posted: Dec 01, 2022 10:49 AMUpdated: Dec 01, 2022 10:55 AM

Tom Davis

Grief isn't something you process overnight; in some ways, it's something you may never fully "get over." Instead, grief is a journey, and it can encompass a range of moods and reactions. No matter how your grief journey unfolds, always remember: You are not alone in this season of trial.

Tim Howell with Arnold Moore and Kneekamp tells Bartlesville Radio they are offering their Annual Holiday Remembrance Service on Sunday, December 11, at 3pm at the funeral home located at 710 Dewey Ave, Bartlesville.

Howell said that not only is it a time to remember those who have passed in 2022, but it is a time for some who are going struggling through the holidays by going through them without a loved one for the first time.

The event will feature a message of hopr from Pastor Rod McIlvaine from Grace Community Church and music from the St. John School Singing Eagles.

For more information, call Tim (918) 336-5225 and let him get you through this together.