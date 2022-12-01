Posted: Dec 01, 2022 9:34 AMUpdated: Dec 01, 2022 9:39 AM

Tom Davis

It's the Christmas traditon Bartlesville waits for every year: Christmas in the Ville!

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Sherri Wilt with the Greater Bartlesville Chamber of Commerce gave us preview of our big holiday event.

The food trucks will be serving food starting at 5:30pm on Friday near the Chamber Depot at 201 SW Keeler in Bartlesville. You are also invited to take in a full meal at any of our local restaurants. The Downtown Merchant Crawl kicks off at that time as well.

Sherri reminds everyone that the lighting of the big Christmas Tree and the park lights takes place at 6pm and that the ice rink will open right after the lighting of the tree.

Other activities include Anna & Elsa, Movies in the Park, Pictures with Santa, TOT Train, Carriage Rides, Ice Rink and more.