Posted: Nov 30, 2022 5:39 PMUpdated: Nov 30, 2022 5:54 PM

Chase McNutt

There was a two-vehicle head-on collision at the intersection of SE Adams Blvd and Silver Lake Road. The collision occured around 6 pm and traffic had been stopped, but is moving a little now. May need to take alternate routes for the time being

We will continue to provide updates as we get them.