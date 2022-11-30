Posted: Nov 30, 2022 3:40 PMUpdated: Nov 30, 2022 3:40 PM

Chase McNutt

A Skiatook man was seen on Wednesday afternoon in Washington County Court on a Felony charge alleging sexual abuse of a child. The alleged incident took place on November 6th of this year and Keith Schieffer was arrested after a call was made and reported him for child sexual abuse.

According to an affidavit, Schieffer had deceived the victim into thinking they were helping to clean the inside of his trailer house, when Schieffer then began pulling the victims pants down. He then allegedly would perform unwanted sexual acts on the minor. Not soon after the two were discovered by a third party that would make the call to the police

Schieffer is being held over on a $75,000 bond and his next arraignment date is set for Thursday, December 1st where he then will receive his next court date.